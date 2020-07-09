Wisconsin reports record high new COVID-19 cases and total tests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A record number of both new COVID-19 cases and total tests recorded in a single were reported for Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from state officials. Despite the large number of tests tallied though, the percentage of them that came back positive ticked up to a relatively high 5.7 percent.

The Dept. of Health Services latest daily report found 754 new cases across the state, sending the total positive tests to 33,908 since the outbreak reached Wisconsin. Of those, 26,792 people have recovered versus 6,302 active cases. So far, 3,726 patients, or 11 percent of total confirmed cases, have been hospitalized, 43 more than the previous day.

Two more deaths pushed the total for the state to 809, DHS reported showed.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 35 2 Brown Co. 3,123 43 Columbia Co. 110 1 Dane Co. 2,652 33 Dodge Co. 492 5 Grant Co. 185 13 Green Co. 103 1 Green Lake Co. 41 0 Iowa Co. 38 0 Jefferson Co. 325 4 Juneau Co. 47 1 Lafayette Co. 76 0 Marquette Co. 44 1 Milwaukee Co. 13,004 397 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 982 24 Sauk Co. 137 3 Waukesha Co. 1,526 39

