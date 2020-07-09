Advertisement

Wisconsin reports record high new COVID-19 cases and total tests

Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A record number of both new COVID-19 cases and total tests recorded in a single were reported for Wisconsin, according to the latest numbers from state officials. Despite the large number of tests tallied though, the percentage of them that came back positive ticked up to a relatively high 5.7 percent.

The Dept. of Health Services latest daily report found 754 new cases across the state, sending the total positive tests to 33,908 since the outbreak reached Wisconsin. Of those, 26,792 people have recovered versus 6,302 active cases. So far, 3,726 patients, or 11 percent of total confirmed cases, have been hospitalized, 43 more than the previous day.

Two more deaths pushed the total for the state to 809, DHS reported showed.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.352
Brown Co.3,12343
Columbia Co.1101
Dane Co.2,65233
Dodge Co.4925
Grant Co.18513
Green Co.1031
Green Lake Co.410
Iowa Co.380
Jefferson Co.3254
Juneau Co.471
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.441
Milwaukee Co.13,004397
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.98224
Sauk Co.1373
Waukesha Co.1,52639

