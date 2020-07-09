Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court OKs GOP-authored lame-duck laws

The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republican yet another victory.
(KGNS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld Republican-authored lame-duck laws that curtailed the powers of the incoming Democratic attorney general.

The ruling Thursday rejected arguments that the laws were unconstitutional, giving Republican yet another victory.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of laws in December 2018 designed to weaken Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, before they took office in January 2019.

The laws prohibit Evers from ordering Kaul to withdraw from lawsuits, give legislators the right to intervene in lawsuits without using Kaul’s Justice Department lawyers and force Kaul to get GOP legislators’ permission before settling lawsuits.

