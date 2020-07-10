MPD: Another person arrested for looting in Madison’s downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they have arrested another person who allegedly took part in looting and property damage in the city’s downtown in late May.

Noa Q.P. Reick, 21 of Middleton, was arrested while on a probation hold after being identified via surveillance photos as a person connected to looting.

Police say Reick is facing a potential criminal damage to property charge for allegedly throwing a construction horse saw through a window at Manchester Place, 2 E. Mifflin St., causing an estimated $1,600 worth of damage on May 31.

Reick is also tentatively charged with burglary and criminal damage to property for participating in the looting of Knuckleheads, 550 State St. the night before.

A separate criminal charge of burglary is also being sought against Reick for the looting of Under Armour, 610 State Street, on the night of May 30, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.