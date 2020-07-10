Advertisement

Authorities identify 27-year-old woman found dead in Town of Madison

The Office says Kiara M. Lopez, 27, was found deceased in the 200 block of Nygard Street just before 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Thursday, July 8, 2020.
The Town of Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Thursday, July 8, 2020.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators have released new details in the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this week in a wooded area in the Town of Madison.

On Friday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the victim’s name, identifying her as Kiara Lopez, who also went by the name “Gucci.” The Town of Madison Police Dept. stated its preliminary investigation indicates her death was drug-related.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reports its forensic autopsy is completed, but more study and investigation is pending.

Lopez’s body was found just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Nygard Street, near Crocus Circle, according to the police department. Investigators believe she died at another location and her body was transported there.

She was found two teens, ages 17 and 19, who when they returned home told their father and authorities were called to the scene.

The Town of Madison Police Department initially ruled the death as a homicide, but did not release any details at the time. Police said the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Response Unit have joined in the investigation.

Investigators are trying to gather as much video evidence from homes and businesses in the area and are asking anyone who has a surveillance camera near the scene to contact police at 605-210-7262.

They are also trying to find people who may have had contact with Lopez in the days leading up to her death. They note she had no permanent address and spent a lot of time in the State Street area. Anyone who may have had contact with her on or since Sunday is also asked to call the police department or Det. Hale at 605-210-7228.

