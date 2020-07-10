Advertisement

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

10-year-old Kodie Dutcher will be laid to rest on Saturday July, 11
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -

A heartbroken mother in Baraboo is thanking the community for their support after her daughter’s death earlier this week.

Brandy Rosalie Bielicki posted on Facebook saying “I am lost” after the death of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher.

“As the mother in this terrible situation, from the fear and the heartbreak; This community has poured love and care into my life. Thank you for looking for my daughter, thank you for praying. Thank you all now for the food and well wishes,” Bielicki wrote.

She went on to write that Kodie’s viewing will be open to the public.

“We have not lived here long, but I have never felt more home in a community than I do with all of you. I have chosen to open her viewing up for the public because even though many of you never met her, she became part of your lives,” Bielicki said.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued after Kodie went missing Monday afternoon. Her body was found on Tuesday morning in a cornfield in Baraboo. Authorities say preliminary results from her autopsy indicate she committed suicide.

Despite her devastating loss, Kodie’s mother is grateful for the community and the strangers who have offered their love and condolences.

“Thank you all so much, I am still asking for many prayers as I struggle to start each day without my daughter by my side,” she wrote.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:30 at Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at a time.

