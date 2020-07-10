Cannabis dispensary opens over the border in South Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin just got another pot shop on its border.

The cannabis dispensary Sunnyside announced Friday that it will be holding its grand opening in City of South Beloit on July 13.

The location will become South Beloit's first pot shop, and the closest to Wisconsin's southern border. Other Illinois pot shops have already opened in Rockford as well as on Chicago's North Side.

Monday's ceremony will consist of a ribbon cutting and will be attended by Ted Rehl, the mayor of South Beloit and Dave Syverson, Illinois State Senator, 35th District.

The company says Sunnyside South Beloit will employ 35 people in their new 7,200-square-foot facility at 7000 First Ranger Dr.

Starting July 11, adult-use customers can place online orders and pick up their goods on-site.

Wisconsin residents can legally purchase cannabis products in Illinois with a valid ID. But the goods must be used in Illinois - it is still illegal to bring cannabis products across the border into Wisconsin.

