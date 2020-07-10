City of Madison partners with Urban League to create South side economic development hub, encourage Black business start-ups

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi partnered with CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison Thursday to announce that $100,000 in county funds will be given to the Urban League, to create an economic development hub for the South Park Street corridor and support black owned businesses beginning Aug. 17, 2020.

Dane County office says the project will be modeled after the Sherman Phoenix project in Milwaukee, in which provides high quality space and support for small businesses in the area.

“Black businesses need a nurturing space that allows for start-up, maintenance and expansion,” said Ruben L. Anthony Jr., President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison. “These funds will help the community begin to formally engage community stakeholders and develop a plan for how this innovative economic development opportunity might be advanced. Thanks to County Executive Parisi for this partnership.”

The Sherman Phoenix project was funded by both public and private dollars and serves as a community hub—housing a mix of retail, health and wellness, beauty, and art-based small businesses, according to Dane County office.

Dane County office says, under the contract, Urban League will create a one-year project position in which the individual will conduct a site search, and develop the facility’s operational structure, financial modeling, and business plan.

The goal of the project is similar to that of the Sherman project: support minority entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses, generate jobs, and support the local economy.

