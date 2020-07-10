Advertisement

Dane County grants $100,000 for small and minority-owned business hub

By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has offered a solution to help boost some businesses.

On Thursday, the county teamed up with the Urban League of Greater Madison and announced they’re working to improve economic development in the South Park Street area.

“I stand here today to partner with you in the investment of $100,000 which is one-time funding to the Urban League of Greater Madison”, Madison District 77 Rep. Shiela Stubbs said. “This person will be tasked to find the best site in south Madison for the place of development.”

The funding would go towards a year-long planning phase for a hub that would house small and minority owned businesses.

“It has been difficult to find space, especially for a small business,” Judy McNeal, owner of QB’s Magnetic Creations said. “It’s not something that’s ever happened in the Madison area before. There are a lot of minority businesses, and there are so many businesses out there, and just to have a space that’s inviting and welcoming for all of us, it’s exciting.”

This plan is based on a similar project in Milwaukee called Sherman Phoenix. The Dane County Board is expected to vote on the plan Thursday.

