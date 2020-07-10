Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Fond du Lac man is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white. Authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, who is Mexican American, told investigators he has been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked because of his race by white people. Fifty-five-year-old Phillip Thiessen was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. Thiessen was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says Navarro apparently didn’t know Thiessen but targeted him because he was white.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said at Thursday's meeting there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. Thompson strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week. The policy also encourages the wearing of masks outside while on campus when physical distancing is not possible. Requiring masks on all 26 UW campuses comes after Dane County this week mandated the wearing of masks at all indoor buildings, starting Monday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has picked three retired judges to select members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created to draw legislative and congressional boundary maps following this year’s census. The group’s work will be advisory only, but is meant to serve as an alternative to the maps that the Legislature will create. State law gives the authority to draw maps to the Legislature, subject to the governor’s approval. Republicans control the Legislature and are trying to build a two-thirds majority in this year’s election so they could override any Evers veto.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.