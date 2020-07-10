Madison man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 25-year-old Jeremy Schenck is set to spend 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, according to a statement from U.S Attorney Scott C. Blader Thursday morning.

The statement says Schenck’s investigation began back in Dec. of 2018 after a social worker from Dane County Human Services contacted MPD. The social worker contacted MPD after a victim reported they were sexually abused by Schenck.

The investigation led to a search of Schenck’s apartment in Feb. 2019 where investigating officers found images of child pornography on his computers.

Schenck was initially charged with possession of child pornography in Dane County on Feb. 21, 2019 until investigating officers found that Schenck had taken sexually explicit pictures of a toddler himself. He was instead charged with production of child pornography in federal court, according the statement.

The statement says sentencing judge Judge Peterson said a sentence of 20 years was appropriate due to the vulnerability of the victim as a toddler and the distribution of the image. Judge Peterson determined Schenck as a threat to vulnerable minors within the community at large and sentenced him accordingly.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.