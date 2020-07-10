Madison Museum of Contemporary Art creates virtual art fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art virtual art fair starts July 11 until July 12.

Head to mmoca.org/artfair to find a full list of the artists and their work featured in the art fair. The artwork ranges from collage art pieces, paintings, hat makers, pottery and jewelry. Some of the items are available for purchase and will be sent to your home.

