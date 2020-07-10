Madison Police searching for woman last seen at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital.

According to the Madison Police Department, Mary Benham was last seen leaving the hospital on S. Park Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket or sweater, a short skirt with flowers, light gray pants, and blue leather flats, as well as carrying a purse and a plastic bag.

Police shared that Mary has some medical concerns and could be unsafe on her own. She also doesn’t have access to a car or a cell phone.

If you see Mary, please call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

