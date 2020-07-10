Advertisement

Madison Police searching for woman last seen at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital

Mary Benham has medical concerns and could be unsafe on her own
Mary Benham (Source: Madison Police Department)
Mary Benham (Source: Madison Police Department)(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital.

According to the Madison Police Department, Mary Benham was last seen leaving the hospital on S. Park Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue jacket or sweater, a short skirt with flowers, light gray pants, and blue leather flats, as well as carrying a purse and a plastic bag.

Police shared that Mary has some medical concerns and could be unsafe on her own. She also doesn’t have access to a car or a cell phone.

If you see Mary, please call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison students respond to ICE rule, demanding protection for international community

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international students may face deportation if universities switch to online-only courses for the fall semester

News

10 - tsr

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10 - INTL STUDENTS

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

10 - RECALL MAYOR

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Another person arrested for looting in Madison’s downtown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police say they have arrested another person who allegedly took part in looting and property damage in the city'd downtown in late May.

Local

City of Madison partners with Urban League to create South side economic development hub, encourage Black business start-ups

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi partnered with CEO of Urban League of Greater Madison Thursday to announce that $100,000 in county funds will be given to the Urban League to create an economic development hub for the South Park Street corridor and support black owned businesses beginning August 17, 2020.

Local

Madison man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

Updated: 7 hours ago
25-year-old Jeremy Schenck will spend 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, according to a statement from U.S Attorney Scott C. Blader Thursday morning.

News

Dane County grants $100,000 for small and minority-owned business hub

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Dane County and the Urban League of Greater Madison are working together to plan a hub on Madison's south side for small and minority-owned businesses.

News

Tonight at 10: Early Age Page Turning

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Dane County and Urban League invest $100,000 in economic development

Updated: 8 hours ago