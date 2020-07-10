Advertisement

Madison schools names new Superintendent

The new Superintendent is a UW-Madison grad and former MMSD employee.
Carlton Jenkins was named the new Superintendent of Madison Metropolitan Public Schools.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District has tapped a former employee and University of Wisconsin alum to be its next Superintendent.

On Friday morning, the district announced Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins would take over the district for the coming year. His first day will be August 4.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of the Madison Public School System, and I am excited to be returning home to Madison and the MMSD family,” Dr. Jenkins said.

Jenkins currently serves as the superintendent for the Robbinsdale School District in the Minneapolis suburb of New Hope, Minnesota. According to MMSD, he has led his current district for five years.

The district points out Jenkins has held leadership positions in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan. During his time with MMSD, he served as and Associate Principal at Madison Memorial High School. He has also been a principal at Beloit Public School.

“Our choice of Dr. Jenkins is the result of a Leadership Profile built from the voices of our community serving as our guide, and we feel fortunate to find someone who represents that profile as well as Dr. Jenkins does,” Board of Education President Gloria Reyes said.

