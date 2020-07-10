Advertisement

Mask mandate will be enforced at Henry Vilas Zoo

While indoor facilities at the zoo remain closed, outdoor areas are open to the public with social distancing rules in place.
Henry Vilas Zoo (Source: Henry Vilas Zoo)
Henry Vilas Zoo (Source: Henry Vilas Zoo)(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In order to comply with Dane County’s mask mandate, the Henry Vilas zoo will be requiring all visitors wear masks in their facilities starting Monday.

Only visitors under the age of five years old will be exempt from the order, according to the zoo’s social media page.

Masks will also be provided, in case visitors forget to bring their own.

While indoor facilities at the zoo remain closed, outdoor areas are open to the public with social distancing rules in place.

Vilas Zoo adds that many animals - including primates, big cats, badger and skunks - can catch COVID-19.

While researchers are still trying to find out the relationship between the virus and animals, the CDC does report that people can spread the coronavirus to certain animals.

However, evidence suggests at this time that animals do not play a “significant role” in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to humans.

“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19,” according to the CDC’s website.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s mask mandate requires people wear masks while in indoor spaces other than their own homes.

Head to Vilas Zoo’s website to learn more about visiting the zoo during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Burglars preying on homes with open garage doors

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating a recent increase in home break ins after several community members reported stolen cars, electronics, and personal items on Madison’s west side.

Coronavirus

UW Health: How to talk to children about COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
As the Dane County mask mandate start date approaches, UW Health experts released a press release saying children and teens may need extra guidance through life during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.

Coronavirus

United Way offering free masks Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
United Way Dane Co. has thousands upon thousands of disposable masks its hoping to give away this weekend.

Latest News

Local

Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.

Crime

Suspect arrested in Peace Park stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s stabbing at Peace Park.

Local

Madison schools names new Superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District has tapped a former employee and University of Wisconsin alum to be its next Superintendent.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 6 hours ago
The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others.

News

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kodie went missing on Monday and was found dead less than a day later