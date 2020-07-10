Mask mandate will be enforced at Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In order to comply with Dane County’s mask mandate, the Henry Vilas zoo will be requiring all visitors wear masks in their facilities starting Monday.

Only visitors under the age of five years old will be exempt from the order, according to the zoo’s social media page.

Masks will also be provided, in case visitors forget to bring their own.

While indoor facilities at the zoo remain closed, outdoor areas are open to the public with social distancing rules in place.

Vilas Zoo adds that many animals - including primates, big cats, badger and skunks - can catch COVID-19.

While researchers are still trying to find out the relationship between the virus and animals, the CDC does report that people can spread the coronavirus to certain animals.

However, evidence suggests at this time that animals do not play a “significant role” in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to humans.

“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19,” according to the CDC’s website.

Public Health Madison & Dane County’s mask mandate requires people wear masks while in indoor spaces other than their own homes.

Head to Vilas Zoo’s website to learn more about visiting the zoo during the pandemic.

