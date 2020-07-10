Entire Hilldale Mall closes for the day due to protest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire Hilldale Mall in Madison has closed for the rest of Friday, reportedly due to a protest organized outside one of its stores.

Metcalfe’s Market first posted to social media saying they were closing at 2:30 p.m. and that “The whole Hilldale Mall property is closed.” NBC15 News then confirmed the mall’s closure with several other businesses as well as security guards, who were turning drivers away. It appears every business has now closed for the day.

Metcalfe’s Market says it will reopen with normal hours on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

Unconfirmed posts on social media appear to be promoting a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Apple Store in Hilldale.

The Madison Police Department could not confirm that the mall has closed, nor could it confirm what sparked the sudden closure.

