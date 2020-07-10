Advertisement

MPD: Burglars preying on homes with open garage doors

Cars, electronics, and personal items stolen from west side homes in Madison
Burglaries on Madison's West side
Burglaries on Madison's West side(WCAX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating a recent increase in home break-ins after several community members reported stolen cars, electronics and personal items on Madison’s west side.

Police say burglars entered a couple’s home on North Yellowstone Drive and entered their bedroom while they were asleep, in order to sift through their belongings. The burglars stole electronics, a purse, and a 2019 Toyota Rav4 from the couple, police said.

Police believe the burglars entered the couple’s home through an open garage door, according to an MPD incident report.

Burglars also stole a 2014 BMW 535 from a home on Whippoorwill Way after stealing the keys from the home’s kitchen. Once again, police say they believe the burglar entered through an open garage door.

Police say the BMW was found and returned its rightful owner.

A homeowner on Laub Lane called police after someone broke into their home overnight. Burglars broke a glass pane of the homeowner’s back door and stole jewelry along with other personal items. Police say the homeowner was not there at the time of the break in and no one was injured.

