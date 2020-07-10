Advertisement

Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

A decline in tests sent the percent-positive a full percentage point higher.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, the state of Wisconsin reported the most new COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. The following day, it topped that number by near 100 cases, while the number of total tests declined.

The Department of Health Services daily tracker listed 845 cases recorded Friday, which is 91 one more than the old high. With the decline in total tests tallied, compared to Thursday, the percentage that came back positive jumped a full percentage point, to 6.7 percent.

The Dept. of Health Services report on new Daily new cases percentage of positive cases on July 10, 2020.
The Dept. of Health Services report on new Daily new cases percentage of positive cases on July 10, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling average reached a new level as well. Over the past week, a mean average of 645 cases were reported each day. That number is higher than any single day total prior to last week, except the day on which most of the results from the Dept. of Corrections universal testing were included.

In all, 12,702 new test results were included in DHS latest figures, bringing the total number in the state of Wisconsin to 670,164. Of those 34,753 people have tested positive, nearly 80 percent of whom have already recovered.

The number of deaths related to coronavirus reached 809 statewide after DHS reported five more Friday.

Rock Co. passed the 1,000 total confirmed cases mark on Friday, increasing to 1,008, according to DHS. In Dane Co., which will require masks for nearly everyone anytime they are indoors with someone who is not part of their household, the number of new cases jumped by 119 to 2,771.

Daily growth of new COVID-19 cases in Rock Co. through July 10, 2020.
Daily growth of new COVID-19 cases in Rock Co. through July 10, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.372
Brown Co.3,14444
Columbia Co.1131
Dane Co.2,65233
Dodge Co.5015
Grant Co.18813
Green Co.1051
Green Lake Co.410
Iowa Co.410
Jefferson Co.3384
Juneau Co.501
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.441
Milwaukee Co.13,312398
Richland Co.164
Rock Co.1,00824
Sauk Co.1443
Waukesha Co.1,57640

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Burglars preying on homes with open garage doors

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating a recent increase in home break ins after several community members reported stolen cars, electronics, and personal items on Madison’s west side.

Coronavirus

UW Health: How to talk to children about COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
As the Dane County mask mandate start date approaches, UW Health experts released a press release saying children and teens may need extra guidance through life during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Mask mandate will be enforced at Henry Vilas Zoo

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
n order to comply with Dane County’s mask mandate, the Henry Vilas zoo will be requiring all visitors wear masks in their facilities starting Monday.

Coronavirus

United Way offering free masks Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
United Way Dane Co. has thousands upon thousands of disposable masks its hoping to give away this weekend.

Latest News

Local

Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.

Crime

Suspect arrested in Peace Park stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s stabbing at Peace Park.

Local

Madison schools names new Superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District has tapped a former employee and University of Wisconsin alum to be its next Superintendent.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 6 hours ago
The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others.

News

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

Updated: 7 hours ago
Kodie went missing on Monday and was found dead less than a day later