Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, the state of Wisconsin reported the most new COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. The following day, it topped that number by near 100 cases, while the number of total tests declined.

The Department of Health Services daily tracker listed 845 cases recorded Friday, which is 91 one more than the old high. With the decline in total tests tallied, compared to Thursday, the percentage that came back positive jumped a full percentage point, to 6.7 percent.

The seven-day rolling average reached a new level as well. Over the past week, a mean average of 645 cases were reported each day. That number is higher than any single day total prior to last week, except the day on which most of the results from the Dept. of Corrections universal testing were included.

In all, 12,702 new test results were included in DHS latest figures, bringing the total number in the state of Wisconsin to 670,164. Of those 34,753 people have tested positive, nearly 80 percent of whom have already recovered.

The number of deaths related to coronavirus reached 809 statewide after DHS reported five more Friday.

Rock Co. passed the 1,000 total confirmed cases mark on Friday, increasing to 1,008, according to DHS. In Dane Co., which will require masks for nearly everyone anytime they are indoors with someone who is not part of their household, the number of new cases jumped by 119 to 2,771.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 37 2 Brown Co. 3,144 44 Columbia Co. 113 1 Dane Co. 2,652 33 Dodge Co. 501 5 Grant Co. 188 13 Green Co. 105 1 Green Lake Co. 41 0 Iowa Co. 41 0 Jefferson Co. 338 4 Juneau Co. 50 1 Lafayette Co. 76 0 Marquette Co. 44 1 Milwaukee Co. 13,312 398 Richland Co. 16 4 Rock Co. 1,008 24 Sauk Co. 144 3 Waukesha Co. 1,576 40

