Advertisement

Shifts in I-39/90 northbound traffic starting Monday in Janesville

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that I-39/90 northbound traffic will travel on newly added Interstate lanes starting Monday.
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that I-39/90 northbound traffic will travel on newly added Interstate lanes starting Monday.

Drivers headed to Janesville, or traveling to Fort Atkinson, are instructed to exit prior to Humes Road.

A press release states a Collector-Distributor has been constructed between the Milton Avenue exit and Humes Road exit, separating higher-speed traffic on the through lanes from the traffic entering and exiting the interchange ramps.

Beginning Tuesday, motorists are instructed to enter the Collection-Distributor lane system prior to exiting at Milton Avenue or Humes Road. Overhead signage should be used as a guide, the press release says.

In addition to these changes, two Janesville ramps will be opening on Tuesday: I-39/90 northbound ramp to Milton Avenue and Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate, according to the press release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘Care Box Challenge’ Raises Nearly $3.4M In Its First 100 Days

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The “Care Box Challenge” and other COVID-19 fundraising efforts supporting Southern Wisconsin families raised $3.354 million during the campaign’s First 100 Days.

News

Cannabis dispensary opens over the border in South Beloit

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The cannabis dispensary Sunnyside announced Friday that it will be holding its grand opening in City of South Beloit on July 13.

News

Authorities identify 27-year-old woman found dead in Town of Madison

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Office says Kiara M. Lopez, 27, was found deceased in the 200 block of Nygard Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

Fines possible under Dane Co. mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Individuals and businesses that repeatedly flout Dane County’s impending order requiring most people to wear masks in many situations could face hundreds of dollars in fines.

Latest News

Local

Hilldale Mall closes for the day due to protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Metcalfe’s Market in Hilldale Mall suddenly closed for the day, though it did not disclose why.

Local

TONIGHT at 6: Watch dedication of Cory Barr statue, street in Sun Prairie

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018 on Friday.

Crime

MPD: Burglars preying on homes with open garage doors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating a recent increase in home break ins after several community members reported stolen cars, electronics, and personal items on Madison’s west side.

Coronavirus

UW Health: How to talk to children about COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
As the Dane County mask mandate start date approaches, UW Health experts released a press release saying children and teens may need extra guidance through life during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Despite the high number of tests the percent-positive was 5.7 percent.

Coronavirus

Mask mandate will be enforced at Henry Vilas Zoo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
n order to comply with Dane County’s mask mandate, the Henry Vilas zoo will be requiring all visitors wear masks in their facilities starting Monday.