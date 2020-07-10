Shifts in I-39/90 northbound traffic starting Monday in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday that I-39/90 northbound traffic will travel on newly added Interstate lanes starting Monday.

Drivers headed to Janesville, or traveling to Fort Atkinson, are instructed to exit prior to Humes Road.

A press release states a Collector-Distributor has been constructed between the Milton Avenue exit and Humes Road exit, separating higher-speed traffic on the through lanes from the traffic entering and exiting the interchange ramps.

Beginning Tuesday, motorists are instructed to enter the Collection-Distributor lane system prior to exiting at Milton Avenue or Humes Road. Overhead signage should be used as a guide, the press release says.

In addition to these changes, two Janesville ramps will be opening on Tuesday: I-39/90 northbound ramp to Milton Avenue and Humes Road ramp to the northbound Interstate, according to the press release.

