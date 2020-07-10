Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Peace Park stabbing

The victim remains in the hospital
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s stabbing at Peace Park.

According to the Madison Police Department, Billy G. Langford was taken into custody as he was getting onto a Madison Metro bus near the W. Main Street and Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd. He was booked into the Dane County jail on a count of attempted first-degree homicide and bail jumping.

MPD spokesperson noted the victim, a 53-year-old man whose name has not been released, is still in the hospital and has been stabilized.

On Thursdsay, MPD reported responding to the stabbing in the 400 block of State Street where they found the victim suffering from a potentially life-threatening injury.

