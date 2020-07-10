TONIGHT at 6: Watch dedication of Cory Barr statue, street in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will be dedicating a statue and memorial to fallen firefighter Cory Barr and all the fire personal who responded to the explosion in 2018 on Friday.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fire Station one at 135 N. Bristol St. Friday. Attendees will be divided into four groups of 25 people, and all will be required to wear masks.

NBC15 News will be live streaming the ceremony on NBC15.com and on the NBC15 Facebook page. The Sun Prairie Fire Department will also be streaming it on its Facebook page.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison told NBC15 New on Wednesday that over $29,000 have been raised in donations to fund a statue and a memorial.

A portion of Angell Street near the fire station will also be renamed to Barr Street, Garrison says.

Chief Garrison says the statue and memorial are meant to reinforce the meaning of "Sun Prairie Strong."

