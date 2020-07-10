United Way offering free masks Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way Dane Co. has thousands upon thousands of disposable masks its hoping to give away this weekend.

The local agency plans to give the masks to anyone who wants them from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Anderson United Way Center, at 2059 Atwood Ave.

People arriving to pick up a mask are asked to call 608-246-4391 when they arrive. Then, someone will come out to their vehicle to deliver the mask. Although, the agency is asking people to call when they get there, it also urged them not to call prior to arriving.

A spokesperson told NBC15, they have 14,000 masks on hand for the giveaway. Seven thousand of them have already been assembled, while the rest come with assembly instructions.

Starting Monday, everyone in Dane County and Madison over the age of five will be required to wear a mask indoors when with someone who is not part of their immediate household, except in certain circumstances.

DISPOSABLE masks for ANYONE that wants them in Dane. They are available for pick up on a first come first, served basis.

Where: Anderson United Way Center (2059 Atwood Ave.)

When: 12-5 pm

Instructions: Call 608-246-4391 when you arrive. Masks will be brought out to your car. pic.twitter.com/T2h2ExEQ4V — United Way Dane Co (@unitedwaydaneco) July 10, 2020

