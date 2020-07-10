Advertisement

United Way offering free masks Saturday

The masks will be available from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Anderson United Way Center
Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way Dane Co. has thousands upon thousands of disposable masks its hoping to give away this weekend.

The local agency plans to give the masks to anyone who wants them from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Anderson United Way Center, at 2059 Atwood Ave.

People arriving to pick up a mask are asked to call 608-246-4391 when they arrive. Then, someone will come out to their vehicle to deliver the mask. Although, the agency is asking people to call when they get there, it also urged them not to call prior to arriving.

A spokesperson told NBC15, they have 14,000 masks on hand for the giveaway. Seven thousand of them have already been assembled, while the rest come with assembly instructions.

Starting Monday, everyone in Dane County and Madison over the age of five will be required to wear a mask indoors when with someone who is not part of their immediate household, except in certain circumstances.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.

Crime

Suspect arrested in Peace Park stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Thursday’s stabbing at Peace Park.

Local

Madison schools names new Superintendent

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District has tapped a former employee and University of Wisconsin alum to be its next Superintendent.

Coronavirus

Whitmer toughens face mask requirements in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is toughening a requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, mandating that businesses open to the public deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear one.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others.

News

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kodie went missing on Monday and was found dead less than a day later

News

Madison Police searching for woman last seen at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Mary Benham has medical concerns and could be unsafe on her own.

News

UW-Madison students respond to ICE rule, demanding protection for international community

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international students may face deportation if universities switch to online-only courses for the fall semester

News

10 - tsr

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

10 - INTL STUDENTS

Updated: 15 hours ago