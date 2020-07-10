Advertisement

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country.
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers(WMTV / Governor's Office)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power.

The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others.

It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country.

The ruling Friday came after the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

