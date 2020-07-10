Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

MADISON, Wis. — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial budget vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, bucking 85 years of court precedent that upheld the governor’s broad veto powers. However, the justices also upheld one of Evers’ vetoes as well as two made by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. By Scott Bauer. SENT: 775 words, photos.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white. Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race, authorities said. SENT: 435 words, photos.

LONE ROCK, Wis. — Marc Higgs remembers when this flat stretch of earth bounded by the Wisconsin River to the south and the unglaciated bluffs to the north was essentially a desert, complete with prickly pear cactus. Heavy rains were rarely a concern and flooding issues were kept at bay due to the sandy soil that would quickly drain major douses of water. But for the past 25 years or so, water has been increasingly problematic at the Tri-County Regional Airport. By Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal. SENT: 1,403 words, photos.

RACINE, Wis. — Chef Emerson Holliday lost his job when COVID-19 struck. Like hundreds of thousands of other Wisconsinites, he applied for unemployment checks to stay afloat. For years, the Gateway Technical College-trained chef said he has been putting off starting his own restaurant: “It’s too expensive.” “It’s too risky.” “I don’t have time for it.” The excuses went on. But when the pandemic arrived, Holliday said, he didn’t have any more excuses. He certainly had free time to invest in a new venture. By Adam Rogan, The Journal Times of Racine. SENT: 685 words, photo.

IndyCar drivers will race in front of spectators for the first time in this pandemic-delayed season as they compete in the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Plymouth, Wisconsin. They’ll all be chasing Scott Dixon, who won each of the first two IndyCar events this year in front of no fans. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, with photos, expected by 5 p.m.

