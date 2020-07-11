7-year-old girl drowns at La Valle water park

LA VALLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office believes there was no life guard on duty when a 7-year-old girl drowned Friday at the Chapparal Water Park in La Valle Township.

At approximately 3:43 p.m. the Sauk County Communications Center received a call for a possible drowning. Upon arrival emergency personnel learned the victim had been found in the water and was not breathing.

Bystanders on the scene performed life saving measures on the victim and emergency personal continued when they arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was transported to UW Hospital via Med Flight where she later died.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.