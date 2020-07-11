Body of missing man found by cadaver dogs, Janesville Police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - With the help of cadaver dogs, deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Janesville Police and Fire Departments located the body of Johnny D. Hood, a Caucasian male who went missing Monday afternoon.

Hood initially went missing around the Arbor Ridge Subdivision along N. CTH E. He was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 black of N. Lexington, according to police.

Police found his vehicle Thursday morning around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ice Age trail head, near the N. Washington St. and Northridge Dr. intersection.

Cadaver dogs found Hood’s body around 9 a.m. Saturday in a thick wooded area down the embankment from the railroad tracks in the 2800 block of N. CTH E, according to police.

The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office and will be autopsied.

No foul play is suspected.

