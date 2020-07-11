Wisconsin COVID-19 cases reach record-breaking high for third straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday after two days of record-breaking positive case numbers. Positive cases totaled 926 Saturday, 81 more than Friday’s record-breaking numbers.

According to the Department of Health Services’ daily tracker this increase in cases has caused the seven-day average to increase to 661 newly reported cases, and the percent of positive test results to increase by one percent since Friday to 7.7 percent.

Testing has increased since Friday by a little over 12,000, bringing the number of people tested to 682,183. Of those tested, 35,679 have been positive for COVID-19 while 646,504 have been negative for the virus.

Seven new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 821.

Currently, the recovery rate in Wisconsin is 78 percent and the hospitalization rate is 10.6 percent.

