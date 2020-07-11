Advertisement

Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.
This is a 2019 photo of Corey Knebel of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019.

Knebel said that he probably wouldn’t have been able to join the active roster until June if the 2020 season had started on time.

Knebel threw an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.

