Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Knebel didn’t pitch at all last year after tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during spring training, an injury that required him to undergo surgery in April 2019.

Knebel said that he probably wouldn’t have been able to join the active roster until June if the 2020 season had started on time.

Knebel threw an inning of scoreless relief in a Friday afternoon scrimmage.

