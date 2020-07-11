Advertisement

Fay downgraded to depression; expected to dissipate Sunday

Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.
Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical depression Fay moved north over New York early Saturday and was expected to continue to weaken through the weekend, forecasters said.

The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 2 a.m. advisory. It was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of New York City.

Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore town streets after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. It weakened once it hit land and was expected to quickly become a post-tropical low, then dissipate on Sunday, forecasters said.

The forecast track put the depression over portions of eastern New York later Saturday, then moving into western New England and southeastern Canada. The depression was moving at 17 mph (28 kph), forecasters said.

A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended with the National Hurricane Center’s early morning update. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.

Forecasters said Fay was expected to produce 1 to 3 inches (3 to 7 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

Fay was the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

___

Correction Note: This story has been corrected to refer to the system as a depression, not a storm.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

State

Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.

News

10 - DANE CO MASKS

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

10 - DEDICATING STATUE FOR CORY BARR

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Mask mandate approaching, Dane Co. businesses and Vilas Zoo to enforce

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin’s first county-wide mask mandate takes effect on Monday, and Dane County is preparing.

State

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Sports

Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Local

MPD uses sponge-rounds to detain armed man who urged officers to kill him

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say a man drove a car at a high rate a speed towards Madison police officers, stopped just before hitting a squad car and jumped out with a butchers knife demanding the officers shoot him.