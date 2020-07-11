Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced Friday against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission says it started the process against the 32-year-old Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation," and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. The 25-year-old Acevedo lost consciousness and died about a week later.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard. Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose. Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a new high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record set just the day before. The state Department of Health Services reported 845 new confirmed cases on Friday. There were 754 new cases reported Thursday. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June. Of the 12,702 test results in Wisconsin reported Friday, 6.6% were positive. That was up from 5.7% on Thursday. There have been 814 deaths. There were 278 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, down from a peak of 446 in April.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has sidestepped a chance to rein in the governor’s veto power. The court on Friday upheld one partial veto that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made last year but struck down three others. It also declined to rule in another case challenging partial vetoes former Republican Gov. Scott Walker made in 2017, saying the challenge filed after he left office was too late. Wisconsin’s governor has one of the most powerful vetoes in the country. The ruling Friday came a day after the state Supreme Court upheld laws that the Legislature passed during a lame-duck session to weaken Evers’ powers before he took office.