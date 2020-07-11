Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin hits another high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row. The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states. Health officials confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s tally to 821. Of the 12,19 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems. The U.S. Postal Service's internal watchdog finds in a report that those ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Postal Service officials say ballots were also inconsistently postmarked and one mail carrier erroneously returned outgoing absentee ballots to the local election office. The April election, carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, was marked with chaos as nearly 1 million people voted with mail-in ballots.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in the search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. The body was in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks. Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play is suspected.