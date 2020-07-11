Advertisement

Janesville Police distribute free light bulbs to Fourth Ward in effort to increase safety, reduce crime

(WIFR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is going door to door Saturday to distribute free light bulbs to the Fourth Ward neighborhood as part of Operation Porch Light.

Police met at noon Saturday at the Fourth Ward Park, 410 W. Racine Street before beginning the light bulb distribution.

The initiative began in May 2015 with the goal of illuminating the Fourth Ward neighborhood to increase safety and reduce crime, according to the Janesville Police Department. The department also sees this as an opportunity to connect with the neighborhood and for neighbors to socialize.

Research indicates that bright, well-lit neighborhoods are less prone to crime and other anti-social behavior, the Janesville Police Department says. Operation Porch Light aims to place a high efficiency light bulb in light fixtures on the front porch of Fourth Ward homes.

To operate a high efficiency light bulb for nine hours per day, every day of the year costs less than $6.00 per year, according to the Janesville Police Department. The police department hopes every neighbor will turn their porch light on at night, and thanks local businesses for their donations of the light bulbs.

