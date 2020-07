Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for 3rd straight day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin hits another high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row. The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states. Health officials confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s tally to 821. Of the 12,19 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS-POST OFFICE

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems. The U.S. Postal Service's internal watchdog finds in a report that those ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Postal Service officials say ballots were also inconsistently postmarked and one mail carrier erroneously returned outgoing absentee ballots to the local election office. The April election, carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, was marked with chaos as nearly 1 million people voted with mail-in ballots.

WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters. Speaking Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, the Trump advisers cast his presumed Democratic challenger Joe Biden as out of touch and Biden's party as a “mob” bent on erasing America’s history. The convention was held in person in Green Bay despite the coronavirus. Trump advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson both participated in a women for Trump bus tour in Wisconsin leading up to them speaking at the convention.

HOUSE FIRE-FATALITIES

House fire kills three in Spring Brook

SPRING BROOK, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night. Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape. Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released the names of the people who died.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

OFF-DUTY OFFICER-FATAL FIGHT

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the disciplinary charges were announced Friday against suspended Officer Michael Mattioli. The commission says it started the process against the 32-year-old Mattioli after “an independent, unbiased and thorough investigation," and says the process “could result in his termination” from the Milwaukee Police Department. Prosecutors allege Mattioli put his friend Joel Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight after a party at Mattioli’s house in April. The 25-year-old Acevedo lost consciousness and died about a week later.

NOOSE FOUND-MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard. Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose. Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin breaks record of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has reached a new high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record set just the day before. The state Department of Health Services reported 845 new confirmed cases on Friday. There were 754 new cases reported Thursday. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June. Of the 12,702 test results in Wisconsin reported Friday, 6.6% were positive. That was up from 5.7% on Thursday. There have been 814 deaths. There were 278 people hospitalized statewide due to the virus, down from a peak of 446 in April.