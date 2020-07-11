Advertisement

Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.

Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose.

Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10 - DANE CO MASKS

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

10 - DEDICATING STATUE FOR CORY BARR

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Mask mandate approaching, Dane Co. businesses and Vilas Zoo to enforce

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin’s first county-wide mask mandate takes effect on Monday, and Dane County is preparing.

State

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Latest News

Sports

Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Local

MPD uses sponge-rounds to detain armed man who urged officers to kill him

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say a man drove a car at a high rate a speed towards Madison police officers, stopped just before hitting a squad car and jumped out with a butchers knife demanding the officers shoot him.

News

6 - CRAWFORD COUNTY DEATH

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Madison breweries take part in ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
17 breweries in Wisconsin are participating, including Delta Beer Lab, Herbiery and Giant Jones Brewing Co. donating to local organization Freedom Inc.

News

Madison Breweries Participate in Black is Beautiful Campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

6 - TOWN OF MADISON DEATH

Updated: 3 hours ago