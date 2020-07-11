Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.

Police say a person found a rope on a tree in their backyard that appears to be in the form of a noose.

Police learned of the incident on North 39th Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday and immediately opened an investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.

