Advertisement

MPD uses sponge-rounds to detain armed man who urged officers to kill him

Officers shot a less-lethal 40MM sponge round and an Electronic Control Device (ECD) at the man, who went to the ground and dropped the knife. Police say his fall happened in a controlled manner.
The knife and the BB gun police found at the scene.
The knife and the BB gun police found at the scene.(MPD)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a man drove a car at a high rate a speed towards Madison police officers, stopped just before hitting a squad car and jumped out with a butchers knife, demanding the officers shoot him.

According to Madison police PIO Joel Despain, officers were called to Brynwood Drive on the city's southeast side just after 10 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun who wanted to hurt himself.

As officers arrived, family members escaped the house the man was in.

He came out of the house with a large butcher knife and yelled at the officers, calling them to shoot them with their handguns.

That’s when the suspect hopped into the car and drove at the officers, who took cover behind trees and squad cars.

Just before hitting a squad car, the man got out and, while still holding the knife, called officers to take their shot. Police returned that he should drop the knife.

Moments later officers shot a less-lethal 40MM sponge round and an Electronic Control Device (ECD) at the man, who went to the ground and dropped the knife. Police say his fall happened in a controlled manner.

While the suspect was brought to the hospital, officers recovered a BB gun that appeared to look like a real gun, according to the incident report.

A lieutenant with MPD wrote in his report: “This easily could have been an officer involved shooting if it was not for the professional work done by the cops of MPD and the less-lethal capabilities to which officers had access.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Sports

Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

News

6 - CRAWFORD COUNTY DEATH

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Madison breweries take part in ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
17 breweries in Wisconsin are participating, including Delta Beer Lab, Herbiery and Giant Jones Brewing Co. donating to local organization Freedom Inc.

Latest News

News

Madison Breweries Participate in Black is Beautiful Campaign

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

6 - TOWN OF MADISON DEATH

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

6- HILLDALE CLOSED

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

6 - CORY BARR STATUE

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Menasha woman gets unemployment benefits; never filed for any

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Over several weeks she ended up with more than $8,000 in her bank account that she had a difficult time giving back.

Local

‘Care Box Challenge’ Raises Nearly $3.4M In Its First 100 Days

Updated: 3 hours ago
The “Care Box Challenge” and other COVID-19 fundraising efforts supporting Southern Wisconsin families raised $3.354 million during the campaign’s First 100 Days.