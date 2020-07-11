MPD uses sponge-rounds to detain armed man who urged officers to kill him

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a man drove a car at a high rate a speed towards Madison police officers, stopped just before hitting a squad car and jumped out with a butchers knife, demanding the officers shoot him.

According to Madison police PIO Joel Despain, officers were called to Brynwood Drive on the city's southeast side just after 10 a.m. for a report of a man with a gun who wanted to hurt himself.

As officers arrived, family members escaped the house the man was in.

He came out of the house with a large butcher knife and yelled at the officers, calling them to shoot them with their handguns.

That’s when the suspect hopped into the car and drove at the officers, who took cover behind trees and squad cars.

Just before hitting a squad car, the man got out and, while still holding the knife, called officers to take their shot. Police returned that he should drop the knife.

Moments later officers shot a less-lethal 40MM sponge round and an Electronic Control Device (ECD) at the man, who went to the ground and dropped the knife. Police say his fall happened in a controlled manner.

While the suspect was brought to the hospital, officers recovered a BB gun that appeared to look like a real gun, according to the incident report.

A lieutenant with MPD wrote in his report: “This easily could have been an officer involved shooting if it was not for the professional work done by the cops of MPD and the less-lethal capabilities to which officers had access.”

