MPD: Vehicles drive off after officers see disturbance, hear shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say just after 4 a.m., they were called to the 2300 block of Revival Rdg for multiple vehicles loitering in the area.

When officers arrived, they say they observed a disturbance and heard shots fired. The vehicles then drove away.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

