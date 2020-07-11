Multiple buildings hit by gunfire after large gathering in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say there were multiple reports of shots fired after a large gathering on the city’s west side early Saturday morning.

When officers got to the 2300 block of Allied Dr., they found that an uninvolved vehicle and multiple buildings were hit by gunfire. They also found multiple shell casings.

There are no reports of anyone being injured. No word yet on what lead to this incident or what the large gathering entailed.

Madison police encourage anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.