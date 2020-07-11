Not the best weekend, but not the worst

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Friday evening expected with slightly cooler temperatures and humidity levels. Enjoy it, because things start to turn more active as we head into the weekend. In fact, Saturday will feature scattered showers and storms. In between the rain, sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s can be expected. Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and just a small chance of a passing shower.

We start next week with sunny and seasonable conditions. A more significant weathermaker will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday. This will provide more widespread shower and storm activity. Depending on how much sunshine we see, temperatures will start to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity levels. On and off rain chances will continue through the end of next week.

