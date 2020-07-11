Advertisement

Picture goes viral of Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with a homeless man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A viral picture was taken in north central Florida of a deputy’s kind gesture.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy—who is also a shift supervisor, Corporal Shane Foote, was eating lunch with a homeless man in Lake City.

His kind actions went viral after a photo was taken by Brownie Lyons last week on July 2.

The photo was shared on multiple Facebook groups and it was sent to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

“My husband and I were at a drive thru near the place the officer stopped,” Lyons said. “He pulled over and opened his back door and was getting something out of the back seat. It turned out to be the chair he’s sitting in. We were wondering if he was going to talk to the guy about being on the street but when we pulled out, he had set up the food and was sitting down with him eating.”

Lyons said she wanted to show people doing good things without recognition.

“I actually took this picture while my husband was driving by,” Lyons said. “I do not know the officer, and personally it doesn’t matter if he’s in law enforcement or not. I wanted to show that there are people who do good things and not always for recognition.”

Lyons recalled her son acknowledging Foote for his actions.

“Once I posted the picture, my son tagged the officer because they went to school together and my son said, ‘That’s Shane all day everyday!’” Lyons said. “I also noticed other people who know him personally commenting about what a great guy he is. I think our community in Lake City has a lot of good officers including Florida Highway Patrol, and I have personally witnessed this but unable to capture it until that day.”

Lyons said she would have taken the picture no matter who it was.

“After I took the picture, I posted it as a feel good moment,” Lyons said. “So many times officers, paramedics, EMTs, and nurses like myself do a lot of good things according to our hearts to serve not for anything else. It takes very little effort to show kindness. I try very hard every day no matter how I’m treated. A kind word or gesture goes a long way.”

The Columbia County Sheriff Office said Foote’s example serves as a great reminder that we are all in this together.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Milwaukee police investigating discovery of apparent noose

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee police are investigating the discovery of an apparent noose in a backyard.

News

10 - DANE CO MASKS

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

10 - DEDICATING STATUE FOR CORY BARR

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Mask mandate approaching, Dane Co. businesses and Vilas Zoo to enforce

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin’s first county-wide mask mandate takes effect on Monday, and Dane County is preparing.

State

Discipline charges filed against Milwaukee officer in death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission has started disciplinary proceedings against a Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide in a fatal off-duty fight.

Latest News

Sports

Delayed start should help Brewers’ Corey Knebel play all season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers reliever Corey Knebel believes the pandemic-imposed hiatus will enable him to be ready for the start of the season as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Local

MPD uses sponge-rounds to detain armed man who urged officers to kill him

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say a man drove a car at a high rate a speed towards Madison police officers, stopped just before hitting a squad car and jumped out with a butchers knife demanding the officers shoot him.

News

6 - CRAWFORD COUNTY DEATH

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Madison breweries take part in ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
17 breweries in Wisconsin are participating, including Delta Beer Lab, Herbiery and Giant Jones Brewing Co. donating to local organization Freedom Inc.

News

Madison Breweries Participate in Black is Beautiful Campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

6 - TOWN OF MADISON DEATH

Updated: 3 hours ago