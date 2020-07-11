Advertisement

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems.

The U.S. Postal Service’s internal watchdog finds in a report that those ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Postal Service officials say ballots were also inconsistently postmarked and one mail carrier erroneously returned outgoing absentee ballots to the local election office.

The April election, carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, was marked with chaos as nearly 1 million people voted with mail-in ballots.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

