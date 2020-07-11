Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon/Evening

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to keep an eye to the sky today because our best chance for showers and storms this weekend will come on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The strongest storms will pose a threat of severe weather, especially for the southwestern corner of the state. Our rain and storm chances will likely come to an end this evening or early tonight. On Sunday, most of the area will stay dry, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook
Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook(WMTV NBC15)

Saturday morning will be mild and a little muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s first thing this morning. Most of the area will likely stay dry this morning. However, scattered showers over Minnesota could make a run into our western counties later this morning.

This afternoon will be warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A cluster of scattered showers and storms will likely impact the southwestern half of the area this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather and produce strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Places southwest of Madison will have the highest storm chances today, while places northeast of Madison will have the lowest storm chances today. The best timing of the storms will be between 3PM - 9PM.

Any chance for a shower or storm tonight will likely end before midnight. The rest of the overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will only top out near 80 degrees. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will stay dry, though.

Next week will start out seasonable and dry. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s the rest of the week.

Our best chance of rain next week will come Tuesday night into Wednesday. Off and on rain and storm chances will continue the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Not the best weekend, but not the worst

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures a bit more comfortable this weekend, but rain chances remain.

Forecast

July 9, 2020 forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
An approaching cold front will bring strong to severe storms this evening.

Forecast

First Alert Day: Severe storms loom Thursday evening

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
An approaching cold front will bring strong to severe storms this evening.

News

Dangerous Heat Wednesday To Strong Storms Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

Latest News

News

ALERT DAY: Watch out for extreme heat Wednesday, before possible severe storms Thursday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Some areas could see heat indexes over 100 degrees, before a front moves in triggering thunderstorms Thursday.

Forecast

Hot and humid this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the week and into the weekend.

Forecast

Hot and humid to start the week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very warm and humid conditions are expected to continue through the week and into the weekend.

Forecast

Heat Wave - Getting even hotter and more humid this workweek

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
High temperatures all week long will be near or above 90 degrees

Forecast

No relief from the heat or humidity in sight

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs will be near 90 degrees through next week

Forecast

No relief from the sizzling summer heat in sight

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees through next week