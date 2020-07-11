Strong Storms Possible Saturday Afternoon/Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure to keep an eye to the sky today because our best chance for showers and storms this weekend will come on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The strongest storms will pose a threat of severe weather, especially for the southwestern corner of the state. Our rain and storm chances will likely come to an end this evening or early tonight. On Sunday, most of the area will stay dry, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Saturday's Severe Weather Outlook (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday morning will be mild and a little muggy. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s first thing this morning. Most of the area will likely stay dry this morning. However, scattered showers over Minnesota could make a run into our western counties later this morning.

This afternoon will be warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. A cluster of scattered showers and storms will likely impact the southwestern half of the area this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather and produce strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Places southwest of Madison will have the highest storm chances today, while places northeast of Madison will have the lowest storm chances today. The best timing of the storms will be between 3PM - 9PM.

Any chance for a shower or storm tonight will likely end before midnight. The rest of the overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will only top out near 80 degrees. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Most of the area will stay dry, though.

Next week will start out seasonable and dry. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s the rest of the week.

Our best chance of rain next week will come Tuesday night into Wednesday. Off and on rain and storm chances will continue the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.