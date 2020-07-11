Strong storms possible Saturday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong to severe storms are developing over Minnesota and Iowa this afternoon. These storms are dropping to the southeast and could impact parts of the area. Places southwest of Madison will have the best storm chances this evening. The strongest storms that find the area could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. Secondary threats could be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The best timing of the storms will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. There are still some question marks on how far east these storms will make it into the area. It’s possible the strongest storms could stay just west of the area.

Future Radar - Saturday 9PM (WMTV NBC15)

A stray shower or storm could linger into the overnight. However, our rain chances will start to taper off around midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. Even though they won’t be zero, our rain chances will be very low. Isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon on Sunday. Sunday will be ‘cool’ for this time of year. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The average high for July 12 in Madison is 82 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The UV index on Sunday will be very high.

Sunday's Backyard Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next week looks nice. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Plus, our humidity levels will not be very high. High temperatures and humidity levels will be on the increase towards the middle and the end of the week. High temperatures Thursday through the start of next week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our best chance of rain next week will come Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front impacts the area. Off and on slight rain and storm chances will continue the rest of the week and into next weekend.

