Sun Prairie consolidates eight polling places down to one for Aug. 11 primary

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to COVID-19-related Election Official shortages, the City of Sun Prairie announced Friday it will consolidate eight polling places down to one polling place for the Aug. 11 Partisan Primary election.

According to the city, Sun Prairie High School – located at 888 Grove St – will be used as the only polling place.

The Clerk’s Office staff is urging Sun Prairie voters to vote absentee if possible, however many measures have been taken to prepare for a safe election day including Plexiglas dividers between polling stations, regular cleaning and sanitation of surface and encouraged social distancing, according to the city.

If voters opt to vote absentee, they can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them using MyVote.WI.Gov.

Absentee ballots are mailed out within 24 hours once the Clerk’s Office receives a request. Absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off to the Clerk’s Office any time before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Elena Hilby, City Clerk said. “Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on Election Day, which will make social distancing much easier.”

The Clerk’s Office will also offer In-Person Absentee Voting at City Hall and the Library before the August election date, according to the city.

