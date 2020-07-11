Victim transported to hospital after water rescue on Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was transported to the hospital after being rescued on Lake Waubesa Sat. evening.

Dane Co. dispatch confirmed a call came in for a water rescue around just after 5:10 p.m. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s office said it happened at Gilligans Island, a sandbar in Monona.

Monona Assistant Fire Chief Bob Miller told NBC15 the patient was a man in his early 20′s with non-life threatening injuries.

