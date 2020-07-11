Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Milwaukee bureau is reachable at 414-225-3580. Send daybook items to Wisconsin@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Wisconsin and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 4:00 PM Voces De La Frontera car caravan for voter registration and the Census - Voces De La Frontera hold car caravan for voter registration and the Census * Begins at 1109 S Cesar E. Chavez Dr, and proceeds to 1236 S Layton Blvd

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://vdlf.org/, https://twitter.com/voces_milwaukee

Contacts: Erica Lisette Ramirez , 1 414 552 9867

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 NTT IndyCar Series race: Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America - NTT IndyCar Series race: Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America * Rescheduled from 21 Jun

Location: Road America, N7390 Highway 67, Plymouth, WI

Weblinks: http://www.indyracing.com, https://twitter.com/IndyCar

Contacts: Indy Racing League, indycar@indycar.com, 1 317 492 6526

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 Women for Trump concludes three-day bus tour through Wisconsin - Women for Trump concludes three-day bus tour through Wisconsin with Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, and Women for Trump National Co-Chair Pam Bondi and Advisory Board Member Penny Nance participating in roundtables, meet-and-greets, and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders across the state. Agenda today includes participating in the Republican Party of Wisconsin State Convention

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com

ALL REQUESTS FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS MUST BE SUBMITTED TO pressoffice@donaldtrump.com BY July 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM (EDT)

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 13 - Thursday, Jul. 16 POSTPONED: 2020 Democratic National Convention - POSTPONED: 2020 Democratic National Convention * Takes place almost two weeks earlier in the year than the 2016 Convention, representing the earliest held by either party since 1992 (when the Democratic Convention was held on the exact the same dates), reportedly to give a longer period for the party to unify between the nomination and the election * This is the first time the Democratic Party has held a national convention in the Midwest, outside of Chicago, since 1916 * Postponed to the week of 17 Aug due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://www.demconvention.com, https://twitter.com/demconvention

Contacts: Democratic National Convention press, press@demconvention.com, 1 980 249 5310