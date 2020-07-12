Fatal crash leaves 58-year-old cyclist dead at scene

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old female cyclist died Sunday morning after being overtaken by a 2019 Honda Civic, police say.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified around 8:30 a.m. of a crash on CTH B just West of Williams Road in Otsego Township.

According to police both the Honda Civic and cyclist were traveling westbound on the highway when the Honda Civic started overtaking the bicycle. The Honda Civic struck the cyclist and a UW-Med-flight doctor pronounced the female cyclist dead at the scene.

Police say the crash does not appear to have been caused by drug or alcohol use. The driver of the Honda Civic is cooperating with the Sheriff’s investigation which is active and ongoing.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists to share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists and to remain free of any distractions while operating on the roadway.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.