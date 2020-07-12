Advertisement

Fatal crash leaves 58-year-old cyclist dead at scene

One cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash with a vehicle. (MGN)
One cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash with a vehicle. (MGN)(WJHG)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old female cyclist died Sunday morning after being overtaken by a 2019 Honda Civic, police say.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center was notified around 8:30 a.m. of a crash on CTH B just West of Williams Road in Otsego Township.

According to police both the Honda Civic and cyclist were traveling westbound on the highway when the Honda Civic started overtaking the bicycle. The Honda Civic struck the cyclist and a UW-Med-flight doctor pronounced the female cyclist dead at the scene.

Police say the crash does not appear to have been caused by drug or alcohol use. The driver of the Honda Civic is cooperating with the Sheriff’s investigation which is active and ongoing.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists to share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists and to remain free of any distractions while operating on the roadway.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue upward trend, new positive cases dip

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Department of Health Services daily tracker recorded Sunday that 10.1 percent of tests come back positive, 2.4 percentage points higher than Saturday.

News

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

News

Police searching for missing Viola Area woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Erica R. Wilcox left her residence on Friday around noon in a blue 2000 Dodge Durango, according to a Facebook post made by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

News

Sun Prairie Aldi’s evacuated during stolen vehicle incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
An Aldi’s in Sun Prairie was evacuated Saturday after a suspect in a stolen vehicle incident used the store to hide from responding police officers.

Latest News

News

Wanted Illinois man arrested in Green County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Monroe police say the man had a felony warrant for his arrest, and that he tried to resist arrest after causing a disturbance

News

Man with gun shot wound seen at Madison hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
Madison police say a 24-year-old man was seen with a non-life threatening gun shot wound early Sunday morning

News

Multiple casings found after shots fired near Madison’s east side

Updated: 8 hours ago
Madison police say people were outside during gun shots, but no injuries were reported in this incident

News

Madison police investigate home burglary

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officers say when they arrived to the home on Sheridan St, residents realized someone got inside the home, and stole some items

News

Local ring finder helps find cochlear implant in lake

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
When a boy dropped his critical hearing tool in Lake Wingra, one Madison man jumped into help.

News

Youth Orchestra in isolation makes music as one

Updated: 15 hours ago