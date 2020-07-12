Forward Madison prepares for home away from home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While skill, scoring and conditioning are always three key attributes for any successful soccer team, the true test of 2020 will be answered by a team’s mental strength.

"Soccer is a game all about mentality." Forward Madison FC's head coach, Daryl Shore told me via zoom from his office at Breese Stevens Field.

"We feel like the team with the strongest mentality is going to have a great chance to a win the (USL League One) championship. Our mentality has been tested, but so far the guys have really risen to the occasion."

As FMFC's second year head coach smiles with the pride in how his team has responded to training during the COVID-19 pandemic, he knows to enjoy the moments he spends in Madison, as his team will spend their entire season everywhere but home.

Due to Dane County's strict health guidelines to limit the spread of the virus' outbreak, Forward Madison cannot hold full-contact practices or play matches at Breese Stevens Field.

So the Flamingos head north to Wisconsin Dells to practice, and east to Wauwatosa to compete for that championship Shore mentions.

"There's 47 teams in the USL, we're the only team that is traveling an hour to train and traveling 75 miles to play games." Forward Madison COO, Conor Caloia says.

"It's challenging on the guys but their attitude has been amazing. Daryl Shore has been a great leader for our guys."

Six days a week the Flamingos head to the Dells to train. Once competition returns to USL League One which is scheduled for July 18th, the Flamingos will play at Hart Park, where they can host just under 1,500 fans at 30% capacity, socially distanced for their safety.

"It's not the best situation but we're making the most of it. And the training sessions have been good. The energy has been good. Like I said the players have just been excited to be on a field and being able to really compete." added Shore.

“Our motto is we don’t lost at home. So even though home is 73 miles away we’re going to have that mentality. Hart Park is our home for 2020 and we hope as many as our fans come out and where the pink and blue, and support us but know that we’ve got our city and our colors in the back of our minds and we’re still playing for them but we’re also playing for the state of Wisconsin this year.”

