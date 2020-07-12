Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping.

The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she’s “loving” it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.