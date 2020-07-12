Janesville Police investigating after a body was found

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in Janesville.

Rock County dispatch says around 2PM Sunday a caller reported seeing a dead body. Authorities tell NBC15 News the body was found near West Burbank Avenue and Pierce Street in Janesville.

