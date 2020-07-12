Janesville Police investigating after a body was found
The body was found Sunday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in Janesville.
Rock County dispatch says around 2PM Sunday a caller reported seeing a dead body. Authorities tell NBC15 News the body was found near West Burbank Avenue and Pierce Street in Janesville.
This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.