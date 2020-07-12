Madison police investigate home burglary
Officers say when they arrived to the home on Sheridan St, residents realized someone got inside the home, and stole some items
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say around 10:45 p.m., they responded to a burglary for a home on Sheridan St.
When officers arrived, residents realized that someone stole items after getting inside the home. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
