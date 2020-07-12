Advertisement

Man with gun shot wound seen at Madison hospital

(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a 24-year-old man was seen with a non-life threatening gun shot wound early Sunday morning.

The local hospital contacted police around 3:30 a.m. after the man arrived.

No word on who shot the man and an investigation is on going.

